Litisha BOYLE

  • "You will be missed at work lovely lady, rest easy"
    - Linda Laycock
  • "Fly high beautiful, may you rest easy, you will be sorely..."
    - Karen Latham
  • "Litisha you are going to be so missed by those of us who..."
    - Maree Murdoch
  • "Rest in peace beautiful. I will miss you at work x"
    - Becky Taylor
  • "Rest in peace beautiful girl. You were a shining light to..."
    - Angela Meier
G Barrell and Sons Simplicity Funerals
58 Coleridge Street Sydenham
Christchurch, Canterbury
033790196
Death Notice

BOYLE, Litisha Arna (Tish)
(nee Cleave):
On August 17, 2019, after a courageous battle, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, aged 30 years. Cherished wife of Riki, and treasured Mummy of Hazel and Lylah. Dearly loved by all her family, friends and work colleagues. Messages to the Boyle family c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A Celebration of Tish's Life will be held at the Tai Tapu Community Centre, 722 Old Tai Tapu Road (located within Rhodes Park), Tomorrow (Thursday), at 1.00pm. A plate of food for shared-kai would be appreciated and a single flower to place with Tish. A donation box will be available for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ. A private cremation will follow.

Published in The Press on Aug. 21, 2019
