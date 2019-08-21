BOYLE, Litisha Arna (Tish)
(nee Cleave):
On August 17, 2019, after a courageous battle, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, aged 30 years. Cherished wife of Riki, and treasured Mummy of Hazel and Lylah. Dearly loved by all her family, friends and work colleagues. Messages to the Boyle family c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A Celebration of Tish's Life will be held at the Tai Tapu Community Centre, 722 Old Tai Tapu Road (located within Rhodes Park), Tomorrow (Thursday), at 1.00pm. A plate of food for shared-kai would be appreciated and a single flower to place with Tish. A donation box will be available for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ. A private cremation will follow.
Published in The Press on Aug. 21, 2019