van MAANEN,
Lisa Monique:
On May 21, 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, aged 51 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Caitlyn Jones, and Liam and Sophie van Maanen, much loved daughter of Gerry and Jeanne van Maanen, cherished sister and sister-in-law of Anita and Darren Webb, and adored Aunty Lis of Jesse, Renzo, and Noah, and a loved cousin, friend and respected colleague of so may.
So very sadly missed
In lieu of flowers, Lisa has asked that thought be given to making a donation to "Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand" and/or "Nurse Maude". Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Lisa van Maanen, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Private Service for Lisa has been held.
Published in The Press on May 30, 2020