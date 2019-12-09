HOPGOOD, Lionel James:
Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, December 7, 2019, aged 42 years. Much loved husband and soulmate of Rebecca, best dad in the world of Thomas and Daisy, beloved son of Keith and Judy, and son-in-law of John and Rosemary, beloved brother of Hayden, and brother-in-law of Jason, and Sarah. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Lionel Hopgood, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Lionel's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, December 12, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Dec. 9, 2019