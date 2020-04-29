Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



3.1.1963

Passed away suddenly in Rakaia, Mid Canterbury, on April 23, 2020, aged 57 years. Much loved son of Athol and Kathleen (Kaye) Henderson (both deceased), and loved only brother of Jo (Blenheim).

"Your sporting accolades and memories will always have a special place in my heart."

Dearly loved grandson of Mary Bogle (deceased), loved nephew of Michael and Janice Bogle (Blenheim), Neil and Valda Henderson (Blenheim), Darcey and Betty Henderson (Levin) (both deceased), and Owen Henderson (Wellington) (deceased). A big thank you to the Rakaia River Motor Camp and the Rakaia Police for their compassion and support at this difficult time. Messages can be sent to: The Henderson family, 4 Brookfield Place, Blenheim. A private cremation has been held and a celebration of Lionel's life will be held for family and friends at a later date.







