BRADSHAW, Linley Anne
(nee Williamson)
(formerly Rossiter):
On October 25, 2020, passed away after a long illness at Nurse Maude Hospital. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Julie, Glen and Ivy, Brent, Carol and Gary. Treasured grandmother to Luke, Tess, Tom and Evie, Tara, Sian and Clare, and Ben and Natasha. Loved great-grandmother to Loki and Elsie.
"Gone but never forgotten"
Messages may be addressed to Linley's family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In accordance with Linley's wishes her body has been bequeathed to the Otago Medical School.
Published in The Press on Oct. 31, 2020