Linley BRADSHAW

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linley BRADSHAW.
Death Notice

BRADSHAW, Linley Anne
(nee Williamson)
(formerly Rossiter):
On October 25, 2020, passed away after a long illness at Nurse Maude Hospital. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Julie, Glen and Ivy, Brent, Carol and Gary. Treasured grandmother to Luke, Tess, Tom and Evie, Tara, Sian and Clare, and Ben and Natasha. Loved great-grandmother to Loki and Elsie.
"Gone but never forgotten"
Messages may be addressed to Linley's family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In accordance with Linley's wishes her body has been bequeathed to the Otago Medical School.

logo
Published in The Press on Oct. 31, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.