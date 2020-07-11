HARDIE,
Lindsey (nee Ward)
11.02.1960 - 19.05.2020
So loved, so mourned
Lindsey's partner Richard, her son Sam, her mother Elsie, and sister Susan wish to thank family, workmates, and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy and support in their recent sad bereavement. Lindsey was loved very much and will be missed by us all. Thanks to ICU staff for kindly allowing Richard to spend precious time with Lindsey during the lockdown, and to the staff of Ward 28 for their compassionate care.
Published in The Press on July 11, 2020