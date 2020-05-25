HARDIE, Lindsey Madeline
(nee Ward):
11 February 1960 -
19 May 2020
(Air New Zealand) Dearly loved mother of Sam, and Alana, and Nana Liz to Alexi, and Reece (she taught them to fly). Cherished daughter of Elsie and the late Harry Ward, loved and loving sister of Susan and Jon and their family, and dear to her half brother Roger and his family in Australia. She will be so sadly missed by her very much loved partner Richard, his Poppet. Also missed by extended family in Australia and New Zealand. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Lindsey Hardie, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private service to celebrate Lindsey's life has been held.
Published in The Press on May 25, 2020