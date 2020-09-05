McMILLAN,
Lindsay Douglas:
On September 3, 2020, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 67 years. Cherished husband of Judith (nee Nahkies), and dearly loved father and father-in-law of Craig and Cherie, Kathryn and Matt, and proud grandfather of Mitchell, Lucie, Mason, Logan, and Neave. Our thanks for the help he received from the wonderful staff at Christchurch Hospital at varying times over the last 7 weeks. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Lindsay McMillan, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Christchurch City Mission would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Lindsay's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, September 8, at 2.00pm. Alternatively, to watch a livestream of the service go to
lambandhayward.co.nz/obituaries
and click on the link in Lindsay's obituary.
Published in The Press on Sept. 5, 2020