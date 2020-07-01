MAY, Lindsay Joseph:
Passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020, in his 97th year, at Rose Court Retirement Village. Dearly loved husband of Jocelyn, his wife of 64 years of marriage. Loved and adored father and father-in-law of John and Desley, Rachel and Ernest, and Robin. Much loved grandfather of Jacob, Genevieve, Luke, David, Nicky, Dominique and Kathryn, and great-grandfather of Audrey, Bella, Hannah and Elijah. Many thanks to the Staff at Rose Court for their exceptional care and kindness. Messages for the May family may be sent to 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A Private Family Funeral for Lindsay was held on June 28, 2020.
Published in The Press on July 1, 2020