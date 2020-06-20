GOUGH,
Lindsay Frederick (Lynz):
Of Lyttelton, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on June 16, 2020, aged 65 years. Much loved son of Norman and Irene (deceased), also loved brother and brother-in-law of Robert and Janet Gough (Adelaide), Rosemary and John MacDonald (Mildura), Anne-Marie and Kenneth Olsen, Beverley and Dennis Holt (of Dunedin), and Deborah and Gregor McGregor (Tongala). Loved uncle of his extended family. A special thank you to all the staff at ward 15. At Lindsay's request a private cremation has been held. Messages to 97 Elgin Rd, Dunedin 9011.
Published in The Press on June 20, 2020