Lindsay FAULKNER (1932 - 2020)
Service Information
Christchurch Crematorium Chapel
65 Vickerys Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033416117
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 23, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Rolleston Community Centre
94 Rolleston Drive
Rolleston
Death Notice

FAULKNER,
Lindsay Russell:
1932 - 2020
Passed away peacefully at The Oaks on June 18, 2020. Lindsay was the much loved husband of Glynnis, his devoted wife of 63 years, and a very much loved father and father-in-law of Sonya and Micheal, Louise and Chris, Delwyn and Kelvin, and Russell and Morag. A very special and loved grandfather to Michael, and Annalise; William, Simon, and Scott; and Ben, Alexandra, and Isabella. No flowers please. Messages for the Faulkner Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. At Lindsay's request, a Private Family Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Lindsay's life will be held at Rolleston Community Centre, 94 Rolleston Drive, Rolleston, on Tuesday, June 23, at 10.30am.

Published in The Press on June 20, 2020
