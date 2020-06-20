FAULKNER,
Lindsay Russell:
1932 - 2020
Passed away peacefully at The Oaks on June 18, 2020. Lindsay was the much loved husband of Glynnis, his devoted wife of 63 years, and a very much loved father and father-in-law of Sonya and Micheal, Louise and Chris, Delwyn and Kelvin, and Russell and Morag. A very special and loved grandfather to Michael, and Annalise; William, Simon, and Scott; and Ben, Alexandra, and Isabella. No flowers please. Messages for the Faulkner Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. At Lindsay's request, a Private Family Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Lindsay's life will be held at Rolleston Community Centre, 94 Rolleston Drive, Rolleston, on Tuesday, June 23, at 10.30am.
Published in The Press on June 20, 2020