WORRALL, Linda Margaret:
On June 5, 2020, at Chatswood Hospital. Linda's love, energy, intelligence and generosity has an enduring influence on so many lives as a mother, Nan, sister, sister-in-law, aunty, great-aunty, friend and colleague.
She will remain forever cherished and continue to live on in our hearts.
A heartfelt thanks to the kind staff of Chatswood for outstanding care. In accordance with Linda's wishes, a private cremation has been held and a celebration of Linda's life will be held at a future date when all family members are able to attend (date and venue to be notified). Communications to [email protected] Or please send to Tony Worrall, 7 Ball Lane, Redcliffs, Chch 8081. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Christchurch Dogwatch Sanctuary Trust. Name: Dogwatch Sanctuary Trust
Bank: Westpac
Account: 03 0814 0175483 00
Reference: Linda Worrall
Sleep peacefully sweet soul.
Published in The Press on June 10, 2020