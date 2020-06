WORRALL, Linda Margaret:On June 5, 2020, at Chatswood Hospital. Linda's love, energy, intelligence and generosity has an enduring influence on so many lives as a mother, Nan, sister, sister-in-law, aunty, great-aunty, friend and colleague.She will remain forever cherished and continue to live on in our hearts.A heartfelt thanks to the kind staff of Chatswood for outstanding care. In accordance with Linda's wishes, a private cremation has been held and a celebration of Linda's life will be held at a future date when all family members are able to attend (date and venue to be notified). Communications to [email protected] Or please send to Tony Worrall, 7 Ball Lane, Redcliffs, Chch 8081. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Christchurch Dogwatch Sanctuary Trust. Name: Dogwatch Sanctuary TrustBank: WestpacAccount: 03 0814 0175483 00Reference: Linda WorrallSleep peacefully sweet soul.