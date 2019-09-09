WALES, Linda Jane:
Passed away peacefully at Auckland Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, on September 6, 2019, aged 61 years. Adored wife of Robin, and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Denise Karaka, Shay Karaka and partner Sarah Wheeler, and James and Breezz Karaka. Loved nana of Natalya, Mercedes, Aroha, Anahera, Shaiden, Sativa, Jahmaine, Kylah, and Indica. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Bruce and Colleen McLachlan (Wellington), Ian (deceased) and Janne McLachlan, Lois and Michael van Son (U.S.A), Janet and John Thompson, and their families. Special thanks to the Heart Clinic and Transplant Teams, both in Christchurch and Auckland, for their wonderful care and support. Messages can be sent to the Wales Family, PO Box 13723, Christchurch 8141. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Linda will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, September 11 at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Sept. 9, 2019