Linda STOCK

Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
STOCK, Linda Helen
(nee Kenneally) (formerly Hyde):
On November 10, 2019, Linda lost her battle with cancer. A Celebration of Linda's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Saturday, February 8, at 2.00pm. Everyone who knew Linda is welcome to attend. Bernie and family would love to meet you all. The gathering will be followed by afternoon tea and the chance for a natter.
'We had such plans for our future, but she was taken
too soon.'

Published in The Press on Feb. 1, 2020
