OLDRIDGE, Linda Marie:
Suddenly on April 20, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 69 years. Loved daughter of the late Len and Nola, loved sister and sister-in-law of Trish and Gordon (USA), loved aunty of Jacqui (USA) and Gareth (Australia), and loved great-aunt of Tyler and loved by Luke and Trixie. Loyal and respected friend of Carole-Anne and Margaret. Messages to 13 Shepherd Place, Kaiapoi 7630. In accordance with Linda's request a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Apr. 25, 2020