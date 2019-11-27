MARSHALL, Linda Anne:
On November 24, 2019, passed away peacefully at home, aged 47 years. Dearly loved daughter of Terry and Annette, loved step-mother Kate, loved sister and sister-in-law of Paula and Brett, loved step-sister Victoria, loved aunty of Megan, Hannah, and Kurt, loved niece of Craig and Cathy, and Rebecca, and loved cousin of Soren, and Chad. Special thanks to Dr Chris Leathart, Nurse Maude, and all the team of Ward 26, Christchurch Hospital for their care of Linda. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Linda Marshall, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Linda's favourite charity, SPCA, would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Linda's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Saturday, November 30, at 10.00am, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Nov. 27, 2019