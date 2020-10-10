Linda LAMPLUGH-HAYWARD

Death Notice

LAMPLUGH-HAYWARD,
Linda Ann:
Lost her battle after a long illness, aged 53 years. She leaves husband Malcolm, children Connor and Amber, stepdaughter Melissa, grandson Jackson, brother Robert and sister-in-law Deborah, Dylan, and Aidan. Daughter of Joan and the late Alan Lamplugh.
"You leave a huge hole in our hearts, your passing has happened too quickly and you are missed by all of us"
Love you baby
Messages may be addressed to the Lamplugh–Hayward family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Linda's life will be held in the Kereru Club Rooms, 71a Domain Terrace, Spreydon, Christchurch on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 11.00am. Wear or bring blue.

Published in The Press on Oct. 10, 2020
