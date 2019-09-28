FOULDS, Linda Mary:
Sadly passed away on September 14, 2019, while travelling, aged 63 years. Very much loved wife and best friend of Peter, loving mother of Gemma and Luke, proud grandmother of Chloe and Zach, and sister-in-law and friend of Sue and Nicky, and Aunt of Grace and Rosa. Flowers respectfully declined. Messages to the Foulds Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A service of celebration and farewell will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London or Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Thursday, October 3, 10.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, 2019