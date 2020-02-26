Linda BELL

Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St Silas Anglican Church
237 Main North Road
Redwood
Death Notice

BELL, Linda Penney:
Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Much loved daughter of the late Bill and Ivy, loved sister to Graham, Colin (deceased), Bev (deceased), Philippa, Peter, and Heather. Loved and missed by all her extended family and friends.
"A special thanks for the constant love and care shown to Linda by all her past and present caregivers."
Messages may be addressed to the Bell family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Linda's life will be held in the St Silas Anglican Church, 237 Main North Road, Redwood, on Friday, February 28, at 2.00pm.

Published in The Press on Feb. 26, 2020
