BROUGH,
Lillian Eva Mavis (Nola):
On February 22, 2020, peacefully in her sleep at Christchurch Hospital, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ian, loved mother and mother-in-law of Shirley and Dirk, Natalie and Ken, and Robert and Sue, treasured nana of Kenneth, and Jo; Paulette, Gregory, and Terry; Jenny, and Ian, and a loved great-grandmother. Special thanks to the caring staff at Windsorcare. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Nola Brough, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Nola will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Wednesday, February 26, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Feb. 24, 2020