Celebration of Life 1:00 p.m. Church of the Ascension Princes Street Waikari



Passed away peacefully after a short illness on November 13, 2020, aged 93 years, at Christchurch Hospital. Much loved wife of the late William Heath, cherished mother and mother-in-law of Alex and Mary Wingham (Ikamatua); Rosemary and Arthur Black (Culverden); Elspeth Wingham and John Preece (Omihi, North Canterbury), loved step-sister and step-sister-in-law of Graham and Rose Jacobs, Jewel (deceased), and Garth and Thelma Jacobs. Precious grandma of Robert and Shirley Boyd, Scott, Neill and Sarah Wingham; Nicholas, Matthew and Sara, Jeremy (deceased), Adrian and Sarah Black; Louise, Claire Waghorn and Dave Lees, loved great-grandmother of Adam (deceased) and Caleb Boyd; Julia and Tom Black; Lily and Baylea Black; and Tilly and Jack Lees. A loved aunty and friend, and an inspiration to many people. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Lilian Wingham, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to remember and celebrate Lilian's life will be held at the Church of the Ascension, Princes Street, Waikari, on Thursday, November 19, at 1.00pm.







