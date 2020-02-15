GLASS, Libby
(Sally Elisabeth):
Passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, aged 76 years. Dearly loved soulmate of Denver, treasured and loved mother of Lisa, and Steve, loved step-mother of Stephen, Logan, Sarah, and Lynden, cherished grandmother Libby of Kate, Olivia, Charlotte, Claudia, and Carlos, loved sister of Jonathan Elsom, and loved daughter of the late Vy and Stephen Elsom. Heartfelt thanks to the nursing staff at Christchurch Hospital for their loving care of Libby. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Libby Glass, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545.
"Flowers most welcome"
In memory of Libby donations to Nurse Maude Association can be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Libby's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, February 18, at 2.00pm. Private burial to follow.
Published in The Press on Feb. 15, 2020