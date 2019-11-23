KEARNS,
Liam Vincent (Pastie):
Liam passed away suddenly on November 12, 2019, as the result of a tragic accident on the Gold Coast, Australia, aged 22 years. Precious son of Terry and Tracey Kearns, dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of David and Ange Kearns, loved uncle of Leila, Zoe, and Addy, grandson of Elaine and Chief Leitch, Wally Dean; Gerry and Leonie Kearns, nephew of Robyn and Colin, Murray and Lee, Joanne, Mike; Pat, Christine, Linda, James and Glennis, Charmaine, Steven, Leon, Peter and Michelle, Russell and Cheryl Priest, and Peter Starnes; dearly loved cousin of Georgia, Courtney, Mitchell, Riley, Amanda, Sarah, Danny, Joseph, Shelly, Jamie, Toby, Jessica and Aaron. A Celebration of Liam's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, November 26 at 10.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Nov. 23, 2019