MEADS, Lexie Ian:
On September 28, 2020, suddenly at his home in Blenheim, in his 88th year. Dearly loved husband of Theo whom he devoted his whole life and love to for 65 years. Father of Peter and Shiling, Chris and Anne, Penny and Carl, and Grandfather of Abbey, Adam, Shaanah, Tamara, Shoaqing, Sam and Elliot. Great-Grandfather of Dylan, Willow, Kiera, Rebecca-J, Jake and Brooke. Messages to Penny Thomas, 444B Matakawau Road, RD4, Waiuku 2684 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A service to celebrate Lex's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Saturday, October 10, at 10.00am, followed by interment at the Fairhall Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Oct. 7, 2020