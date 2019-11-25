Lewis AIREY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lewis AIREY.
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Ltd Funeral Directors
92 Kippenberger Ave
Rangiora , Canterbury
033131430
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:30 a.m.
Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana
92 Kippenberger Avenue
Rangiora
View Map
Death Notice

AIREY, Lewis William:
On November 23, 2019, passed away unexpectedly at home, aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband of Ann, devoted dad to Carolyn and John, father-in-law of Avon, and Charlotte, proud grandad of Ashleigh, and Jack; Annie, and Max, loving brother of Joan. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Lewis Airey, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of New Zealand would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Lewis' life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Wednesday, November 27, at 10.30am.

logo
Published in The Press on Nov. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.