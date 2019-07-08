GLANVILLE, Letelesa
Maria Farani (Maria):
On July 5, 2019, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital; aged 69 years. Much loved and devoted wife of John, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Samuel, Mathew, Timothy and Anna, Luke and Ashleigh, and Christina. A much loved Grandmother of her six (and one to come), grandchildren.
"Forever in our hearts"
Messages to the Glanville family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A service to celebrate Maria's life will be held in the Linwood Congregational Church, corner of Ferry Road and Leyden Street, Linwood, on Wednesday, July 10, at 10.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on July 8, 2019