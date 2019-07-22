Leslie SMITH

  • "Another one of life's good guys gone. I treasure the chats..."
    - Susan Reid
  • "Dear Lois and family So sorry to learn of Les's passing...."
  • "deepest sympathy to lois and family, on the sad loss of les..."
    - jennifer jones
  • "SMITH, Leslie: On July 19, 2019. Loved brother and..."
    - Leslie SMITH
    Published in: The Press
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

SMITH, Leslie Thomas:
Passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 19, 2019, in his 79th year. Loved husband of Lois, loved father of Murray, and Heather, and loved "granpa". Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Leslie Smith, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Donations to St John Ellesmere would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service for Leslie will be held in the Tai Tapu Hotel Function Room, 780 Old Tai Tapu Road, on Wednesday, July 24, at 11.00am, followed by a private interment.

Published in The Press on July 22, 2019
