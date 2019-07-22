SMITH, Leslie Thomas:
Passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 19, 2019, in his 79th year. Loved husband of Lois, loved father of Murray, and Heather, and loved "granpa". Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Leslie Smith, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Donations to St John Ellesmere would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service for Leslie will be held in the Tai Tapu Hotel Function Room, 780 Old Tai Tapu Road, on Wednesday, July 24, at 11.00am, followed by a private interment.
Published in The Press on July 22, 2019