READ,
Leslie Charles Sidney:
On Saturday, March 28, 2020, Les passed away at Bainswood on Victoria Rest Home and Hospital, Rangiora, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate to the late Patricia (nee MacMillan), brother to Imra and Mervyn (both deceased). Much loved father and father-in-law of Lesley and Kelvin (Ohoka), Ian and Kanval (Vancouver), and David (deceased) and Joanne (Christchurch). Loved grandfather of Jordana, Matthew and Jennifer. Many thanks for the care and comfort provided to Les by the staff at Bainswood. Dad loved tending his roses and was a gifted wood craftsman. We will plant a Kauri tree in your memory, Dad.
Rest in Peace,
you will be sadly missed.
A private Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Les' life will be held at a later date. Messages can be sent to: 3 Christmas Road, RD 2, Ohoka 7692.
Published in The Press on Apr. 4, 2020