PUDDY, Leslie James (Les):
10.12.1923 - 21.6.2020
At Mossbrae Healthcare, Mosgiel; in his 97th year. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Yvonne Townsend and Michael Oates, Garry and Mary (Christchurch), loved granddad of Susanne and Steve (Wellington), Judith and Craig (Christchurch); Keren and Eric (Christchurch), and Adele (Christchurch), a loved great-granddad to his 6 great-grandchildren, also a good friend of Yolande McLeod, and Gordon Townsend.
'The last twig on this branch of the family tree has fallen'
At the families request, a private cremation has taken place. Messages to 2 Tay Street, Mosgiel 9024.
Published in The Press on June 24, 2020