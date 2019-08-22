MORIARTY,
Leslie Evan Robert (Evan):
On August 20, 2019, peacefully at Holmwood Rest Home. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Elsie. Much loved father and father-in-law of Richard and Janet, Shelly and Tom, Jock and Cheryl, Greg and Danette, Andy and Jo, Tim and Wendy, much loved Poppy of Jemma, Beau, Tayla; Ryan, Amy; Conor, Sascha, the late Regan; Grace, Sean; Sam, and Kiaran; and Poppy to his great-grandchildren Macey; and Lucy. Many thanks to everyone at Holmwood for their loving care of Evan and the family. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Evan Moriarty, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Evan's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Monday, August 26, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Aug. 22, 2019