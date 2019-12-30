LINTON,
Leslie Stewart (Les):
On December 26, 2019, suddenly at his home, Methven. Aged 67 years. Dearly loved son of the late Joe and Doris. Loved brother and brother-in-law of the late John, and Annabel, Geoff and Sylvia, the late Wally (Fred), Polly and Ken Darrell, Ray, Roger and Carol, and a loved uncle and great-uncle of all his nieces and nephews, and friend of Pam, and Trish. Messages to the Linton Family, c/- PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. A service for Les will be held at the Methven Golf Club, Hobbs Road, Methven, on Friday, January 3, commencing at 1.30pm, followed by a private family interment.
Published in The Press on Dec. 30, 2019