Peacefully, after a brief deterioration, with his daughter by his side. Dearly loved husband of the late Nora, and much loved father of his daughters Daphne and Sarah and his son Robert. A private cremation has been held and his ashes will be returned to join Nora's in Russell according to his wish. There will be an opportunity to commemorate Leslie when his children are allowed to travel. All communications to Daphne at Box 14, Manapouri. No flowers by request but an opportunity to donate to the RSNZ will be notified.

Published in The Press on June 6, 2020
