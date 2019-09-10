HORNE, Leslie James (Les):
Passed peacefully into the realms of Glory, where he'll hear his Saviour say: "Welcome my child, come Home", on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at The Oak's Christchurch, aged 95 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Winifred, loved father and father-in-law of Eunice and Don Edgecombe (Rolleston), loved Grandad of Coralie and Steve (Australia), Aileen and Daniel (Pahiatua), and Phillip (Picton) and loved great-Grandad of all his great-grandchildren. A service for Les will be held in Southern Funeral Home Chapel, 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore, on Saturday, September 14, at 11.00am, then leaving for Edendale Cemetery (arriving approximately 1.45pm). Messages to 54 Quartz Drive, Rolleston, 7614.
Published in The Press on Sept. 10, 2019