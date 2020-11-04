HAYES, Leslie Lowis:
On October 31, 2020, peacefully at Burwood Hospital; aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of Shirley, loved father of Anne, and Peter and partner Gabrielle. Adored Pop of Junita and Charlie, Amy and Adam and a loved Grand-Pop of Eva, and Ellerie. Special thanks to all the staff at Anthony Wilding and Burwood Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations to the NZ Historic Trust Otago would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Hayes family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Service to celebrate Les' life will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Friday, November 6, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on Nov. 4, 2020