HARRIS, Leslie Alan (Les):
On March 2, 2020, peacefully surrounded by his family at Christchurch Hospital, aged 65 years Dearly loved husband of Claire, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Brad and April, and Rachael and Will, treasured Da of Mia; Ollie, Connor, and Isla, much loved brother and brother-in-law of Ray and Diane (Auckland), and loved uncle of Gina. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Les Harris, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Les will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Monday, March 9, at 2.00pm, interment thereafter at the Rangiora Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Mar. 4, 2020