Leslie HARRIS

Guest Book
  • "Dear Claire and family Such sad sad news Sending love and..."
  • "We are so sorry to hear of Les passing, our thoughts are..."
  • "It is with sadness to learn of the passing of Les. My..."
  • "Little Tweed of the Masters St Greymouth gang has sadly..."
    - Ian donaldson
  • "We are so sorry to hear this sad news. Our heartfelt..."
    - Louise Eder
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Ltd Funeral Directors
92 Kippenberger Ave
Rangiora , Canterbury
033131430
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Lamb & Hayward Ltd Funeral Directors
92 Kippenberger Ave
Rangiora , Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

HARRIS, Leslie Alan (Les):
On March 2, 2020, peacefully surrounded by his family at Christchurch Hospital, aged 65 years Dearly loved husband of Claire, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Brad and April, and Rachael and Will, treasured Da of Mia; Ollie, Connor, and Isla, much loved brother and brother-in-law of Ray and Diane (Auckland), and loved uncle of Gina. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Les Harris, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Les will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Monday, March 9, at 2.00pm, interment thereafter at the Rangiora Lawn Cemetery.

logo
Published in The Press on Mar. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.