Leslie HANDSCOMB

  • "Thanks Les for all the good times and memories we shared,..."
    - Grant & Jennifer Booth
Death Notice


HANDSCOMB, Leslie Arthur:

Sadly passed away on September 23, 2019 in The Sunshine Coast, Australia, aged 81 years. Loved husband of Judi. Dearly loved father of Christopher and the late Darryl, and loved brother of Lillian and the late Phylis. Stepfather of Christeena, Caron, Nicola and Melanie and Loved 'Grandee' of 23 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, and his nephews and nieces.
Published in The Press on Sept. 26, 2019
