GARNER,
Leslie Richard (String):
Major (retired) Reg. No. 33172. It's with great sadness and love that we announce the final reveille of String/Les Garner, of Camp Rangiora, on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 87 years of age. Devoted husband and adjutant of the late Isobel Garner. Adored dad and Corps Commander of Jim and Denise, Mervyn (deceased) and Leonie, Rowan and Dallas, and Dianne and Richard Skarott. Loved grandad and General Spoiler of 11 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. Loved brother and uncle, and friend to many. His final skirmish will be at Lamb and Hayward's Wai-mana Chapel, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, 1000 hrs, (10.00am), Tomorrow (Wednesday). Please join us for rations at the Chapel at the conclusion of battle. Everyone welcome.
Published in The Press on Mar. 17, 2020