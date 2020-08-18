FRASER,
Leslie Graham (Graham):
Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 86. Dearly loved husband of the late Audrey. Loved and special father and father-in-law to Robyn and Nevill Bullock, Sharyn and Michael Clarke. Devoted grandfather of Justin and Rohin, Renee and Dean, Mitchell and Jess; Alice-Louise and Nick, Monique and Daniel and Christy. Much loved great-grandfather of Gypsy, Vinnie and Devon. Our special thanks to all the staff at Avon Life Care and Ward 24 at Christchurch Hospital for their love and care of Graham. Messages may be addressed to the Fraser family c/o PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A celebration of Graham's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry via Gardiners and Wilkinsons Roads, Harewood, on Wednesday, August 19, at 3.30pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 18, 2020