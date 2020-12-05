FOWLER, Leslie Harold:
1940 - 2020
Passed peacefully surrounded by his family, at Timaru Hospital, on Friday, December 4, 2020. Beloved husband and best friend of Pat. Dad, friend and grandfather of Dianne, Brendan, Rebecca, Jordan; Sue, Hannah, and Ella, Tom and Chrissie; Lisa, Merv, Zoe and Max. Special thanks to the caring and professional staff at Timaru Hospital. Les' memorial service will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North Street, Timaru, at 1.00pm, Wednesday, December 9. In lieu of flowers, donations to the NZ Blood Service can be made at the service. Messages can be sent to the Fowler family, c/- 23 Dobson Street, Gleniti, Timaru 7910.
Betts Funeral Services
Published in The Press on Dec. 5, 2020