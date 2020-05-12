Leslie FIBBENS

Guest Book
  • "Our sincere condolences Pam and family, he will be riding..."
  • "Celebrating a life well lived. We will cherish the memories..."
    - Alan and Frances Hood
  • "My deepest sympathy Pam . Thinking of you all. Alison Hill"
    - Alison Roberts-Hill
Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Death Notice

FIBBENS,
Leslie Sidney (Les):
On May 10, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital; aged 92 years, after a brief illness. Dearly loved husband of Pam, and much loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Wendy, Andrew and Michelle, and Caroline and Brendon. Loved and admired Granddad of Jasmine and Tim, Nathaniel and Alyssa, Amber and Isaac; and Christian. Loved second master to Louie (Dog). Messages to the Fibbens family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8433. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private family service will take place. A Celebration of Les' life will take place at a later date. Details will be advised.

logo
Published in The Press from May 12 to May 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.