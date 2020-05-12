FIBBENS,
Leslie Sidney (Les):
On May 10, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital; aged 92 years, after a brief illness. Dearly loved husband of Pam, and much loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Wendy, Andrew and Michelle, and Caroline and Brendon. Loved and admired Granddad of Jasmine and Tim, Nathaniel and Alyssa, Amber and Isaac; and Christian. Loved second master to Louie (Dog). Messages to the Fibbens family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8433. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private family service will take place. A Celebration of Les' life will take place at a later date. Details will be advised.
Published in The Press from May 12 to May 13, 2020