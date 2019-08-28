DAY, Leslie Ross (Brian):
Passed away peacefully, aged 84 years, with family by his side on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Burwood Hospital. Loved and cherished friend and husband of Gloria, much loved father and father-in-law of Michele, Tony, Melanie and Tony, Adrian and Nishel, grandad of Daniel, Kieran, Sam, and Chloe, great-grandad of Jonah, and Alicia, loved brother of Alan. Messages for the Day family may be sent C/- P.O. Box 39127, Christchurch 8545.
Our Peter Pan has flown
Rest in Peace
A Celebration of Brian's life will be held in our Crematorium Chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Friday, August 30, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 28, 2019