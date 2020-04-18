CRAIGIE,
Leslie William (Les):
On April 9, 2020, peacefully at Maples Lifecare Retirement Village, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of Rehle, loved father and father-in-law of Simon (deceased), Rob and Mara, and Louise, treasured granddad of William, and a respected friend of many. Many thanks to the staff at Maples Lifecare for all the love and care given to Les. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Leslie Craigie, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. At Les' request a private cremation has taken place.
Published in The Press on Apr. 18, 2020