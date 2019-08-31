BAILEY,
Leslie Charles (Les):
Peacefully on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Admatha Rest Home, aged 79 years. Much loved husband of Joyce. Loved father and father-in-law of Rachel and Wayne Sangster, Paul and Fiona. Loved grandad of Rebekah, Joel, Stephen, Sam, Kayla, and Sarah. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Bob and Maureen (England). Messages to the Bailey Family, C/- P O Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. The Funeral Service for Les will be held at the Grace Vineyard Church - Beach Campus, Beresford Street, New Brighton, on Thursday, September 5, at 10.30am.
Published in The Press on Aug. 31, 2019