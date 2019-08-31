ANGUS, Leslie James (Les):
On August 28, 2019, peacefully at Bethesda Hospital, Bishopdale, Christchurch. In his 85th year. Life Member Merivale Papanui Cricket Club (Patron 1988-2017) and Life Member Canterbury Suburban Cricket Association. Much loved son of the late David and Janet Pearla Angus, loved brother of Mitch, Don and Bob Angus (all deceased), and brother-in-law of Patricia Angus and the late Margaret Angus. A loved uncle of Diane, Helen and Geoff and Judith, Murray and the late Graham and their families. The family extends their thanks and appreciation to the caring staff at Bethesda. At Les's request a private cremation has been held. No flowers by request. Messages may be sent to The Angus Family PO Box 7244, Sydenham 8240.
Published in The Press on Aug. 31, 2019