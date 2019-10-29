SYRON,
Lesley (nee Greenwood):
Passed away peacefully on October 26, 2019, at Wesley Care Home, Christchurch, surrounded by family. Aged 80 years. Loving wife of the late Matt for 56 years, loving mother and mother-in-law of Trish and Alan, Griff and Gina, Maria, and Louise and Henric. Cherished grandmother of her 12 grandchildren, Sarah, Anna, Georgia, Angus, Bella, Lucy, George, Ella, Lydia, Hunter, Cassidy and Archie. A loved sister, sister-in-law, auntie and friend. Messages to the Syron family c/- PO Box 162, Hokitika 7842. A Requiem Mass in thanksgiving for Lesley's life will be celebrated in the Chapel of the Holy Spirit, Seaview Terrace, Hokitika, on Friday, November 1, commencing at 1.00pm, following the Mass Lesley will be laid to rest with Matt in the Hokitika Cemetery. Recitation of the Rosary at Thompson's Riverside Chapel, 88 Gibson Quay, Hokitika, at 7.00pm, Thursday evening.
Published in The Press on Oct. 29, 2019