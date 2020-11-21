MURRAY, Lesley Ann (Les):
On November 17, 2020, peacefully, surrounded by loving family at Christchurch Hospital; aged 64 years. Dearly loved wife of John, loved mother and mother-in-law of Gina and Gary, and Sarah and Kody. Loved sister of Paul (deceased), Robert, Judith and John and the extended family. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Murray family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Lesley will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Tuesday, November 24, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Nov. 21, 2020