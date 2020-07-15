LLOYD, Lesley (Les):
On July 13, 2020, peacefully at Cashmere View Hospital, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Rona. Much loved father and father-in-law of Karen and Greg, and Ian and Denissa. Loved Taid of Ben, Teya, and Mali, and loved brother of Len Lloyd. A loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Messages to the Lloyd family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Neurological Foundation would be appreciated and may be made online to bit.ly/llloyd1307. A celebration of Les' life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Friday, July 17, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The Press on July 15, 2020