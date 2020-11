LANKOW, Lesley Louise:Passed suddenly but peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on October 21, 2020, in her 70th year. Dearly loved wife of Peter, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Marnie, Nicola and Andrew Gardiner; loved Da of Will, and Sam; Angus, Henry, and Evie; loved daughter of the late Morris and Joyce Mee (Becks), loved daughter-in-law of Clare O'Connell, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to so many.We will miss her dearly.Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Lesley Lankow, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Private Service has been held to celebrate Lesley's life and pay tribute to the special times and joy she brought to so many of us.