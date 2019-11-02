KEAST, Lesley Dawn:
It is with the greatest sadness the family of Lesley Dawn Keast QSM, JP, announce her passing peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Lesley leaves a lifetime legacy of community work touching the lives of many in Christchurch, around New Zealand and around the world. Heather, and Darryl, and her grandchildren: Graig, Ryan, Felicity, and Eleanor and her great-grandchildren: Maddison, and Max cordially invite you to Lesley's funeral to be held at The Tea House, Riccarton Park, 165 Racecourse Road, on Friday, November 8, at 11.30am. Please bring a single garden flower to place on the coffin. Messages to the Keast Family, c/- PO Box 31-300, Christchurch 8444.
Published in The Press from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, 2019